Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Edda Wind ASA, on First North NOK (615/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Edda Wind ASA, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from November 26, 2021. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: EWINDo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0010998529 Order book ID: 241767 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB