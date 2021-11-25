EQT Infrastructure successfully completes the voluntary tender offer for Solarpack

- EQT Infrastructure, through Veleta BidCo, completes the voluntary tender offer for Solarpack, a geographically diversified renewable energy developer and owner of solar photovoltaic plants

- The total acceptance of the tender offer for Solarpack reaches 96.04 percent, which will allow Veleta BidCo to exercise the squeeze-out right for the Company's remaining shares

-The delisting of Solarpack is expected to take place in the end of December 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure V fund ("EQT Infrastructure"), through the investment vehicle Veleta BidCo S.à r.l. ("Veleta BidCo") has successfully completed its voluntary tender offer ("the Offer") for Solarpack Corporación Tecnológica, S.A. ("Solarpack" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated developer and IPP focused on utility scale solar PV projects with a strong international pipeline, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange.

On 16 June 2021, Veleta BidCo announced the Offer for 100 percent of Solarpack's shares at EUR 26.50 per share in cash. Prior to the announcement, Beraunberri, S.L., Landa LLC and Burgest 2007, S.L. (the "Vendor Shareholders"), which jointly held approximately 51 percent stake in the Company, signed irrevocable agreements with Veleta BidCo and Veleta TopCo under which they undertook to sell their full stakes in the context of the Offer. The Vendor Shareholders have committed to reinvest in Veleta BidCo alongside EQT Infrastructure and will hold around 8 percent of the share capital after settlement of the squeeze-out.

The National Securities Market Commission (the "CNMV") authorized the Offer on 27 October 2021 and the acceptance period ended on 19 November 2021. The settlement of the shares tendered in the Offer during the acceptance period is expected to occur on 30 November 2021.

The total acceptance of the Offer has today reached 96.04 percent and, hence, pursuant to the provisions of Article 136 of the Securities Market Act, Article 47 of Royal Decree 1066/2007 and section 3.2 of the Offer Prospectus, the requirements to exercise the squeeze-out right have been met. Veleta BidCo will publicly and generally disseminate the characteristics of the squeeze-out via the same media used for the dissemination of the Offer. The execution of the squeeze-out will allow Veleta Bidco to acquire 100 percent of Solarpack shares and trigger the right to the delist the Company. The delisting will take effect as of the settlement of the squeeze-out transaction, which is expected at the end of December 2021.

Asís Echániz, Head of EQT Spain and Partner within EQT Infrastructure's Investment Advisory Team, said, "There is tremendous potential for solar energy as the global need for sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions will accelerate over the coming years. Solarpack, a strong platform with high growth potential, marks an important milestone for us as it is EQT Infrastructure's first investment in the European solar PV energy sector. Looking ahead, we see great opportunities for organic and acquisitive growth in both existing and new geographies, and EQT Infrastructure looks forward to scaling-up Solarpack with the ambition to deliver a positive - and green - impact to the societies the company operates in."

