Empower AS: Empower plastic becomes Sustainability Champion of the Year at FinTech100 Abu Dhabi!

ABU DHABI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / Empower AS, a Norwegian Plastic Collection and Tracking Company was awarded Sustainability Champion of the Year at Fintech Abu Dhabi - The largest Fintech festival of the region.

Empower is a blockchain-enabled tracking platform that incentive collection and tracking of plastic waste.

"We are creating a digital record for collected plastic so that it can be tracked through the value chain. Allowing brands to get their hands on high-volumes of traceable and verified post consumer plastics." says Wilhelm Myrer, CEO and Co-Founder of Empower.

The Oslo-based company has witnessed enormous growth over the last year and is currently engaging more than 100 organisations in 40 countries engaging more than 10,000 people in plastic waste collection daily.

The award recognises a local, or global, fintech individual or institution who has demonstrated the highest degree of sustainable fintech excellence, innovation and leadership in the last year. Candidates or institutions should also have acted as positive role models and actively sought to bring more sustainability and diversity to the fintech industry.

Abu Dhabi Global Market's (ADGM) flagship Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival is Middle East's largest Fintech festival and took place from 22 to 24 November 2021 with over 200 speakers, 80 sessions and 40 hours of content shaping the global fintech landscape. The event will be attended by the world's foremost policy and decision makers, fintech innovators, unicorns, financial sector leaders, and investors.

