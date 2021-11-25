Polyacrylamide Market size worth $ 8.36 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.0% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The increase in demand for polyacrylamides is owing to an enhancement in oil recovery sectors' growth over time. A rise is witnessed in the investment of the water treatment sector which has further fuelled the global Polyacrylamide Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Polyacrylamide Market" By Type (Cationic, Anionic, Non-ionic), By Application (Enhanced Oil Recovery, Water Treatment, Mineral Processing, Pulp And Paper), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Polyacrylamide Market size was valued at USD 4.94 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.36 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.0 % from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyacrylamide Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Polyacrylamide Market Overview

The fast-paced adoption of polyacrylamides in a wide range of applications is increasing significantly worldwide. The rise in demand for the Polyacrylamide Market is fuelled by enhanced oil recovery demand has aided the growth in the market. Further, it is expected to fuel the demand over the forecast period as it is expected to improve the oil recovery efficiency prominently the progress of wet shale gas and shale gas production is predicted to have a positive impact on the overall market growth. In addition with the rise of investment in the water treatment sector has fueled the demand for polyacrylamides.

Polyacrylamide also finds its application in the Polyacrylamide Market as additives for cell separation in biotechnological broths, color removal, and creates a potential for the market. The increase in attention of regulatory bodies towards water treatment management such as wastewater treatment plants and drinking water mainly in developing countries is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global Polyacrylamide Market. Polyacrylamides are also used to control soil erosion and also to stabilize soil aggregates. This polymer is also used in rain-fed agriculture furrow irrigation and sprinkler irrigation.

Furthermore, in the textile industry, polyacrylamide is widely used as a sizing agent or finishing agent for fabric post-treatment. The reason for its use in the textile industry is owing to anti-wrinkle, soft in nature, and anti-mold as a protective layer, along with this it has strong moisture absorption quality this wide range of textile chemicals helps in reducing the breakage rate of the spun yarn. Further polyacrylamide allows the fabric to develop strong resistance against static electricity and fire. The polyacrylamide-made product offers a high degree of vividness and great adhesion. It also acts as a non-silicon polymer stabilizer.

Key Developments

In December 2020 , Kemira and DuPont Nutrition and Biosciences agreed to partner with each other for the development and commercialization of breakthrough biomaterials to widen their product portfolio.

, Kemira and DuPont Nutrition and Biosciences agreed to partner with each other for the development and commercialization of breakthrough biomaterials to widen their product portfolio. In October 2018 , BASF and SINOPEC signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand their cooperation in China , and match the intensifying customer demands.

, BASF and SINOPEC signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand their cooperation in , and match the intensifying customer demands. In June 2019 , BASF merged with NGK and penned down a sales agreement to broaden its product portfolio.

, BASF merged with NGK and penned down a sales agreement to broaden its product portfolio. In April 2019 , BASF catalyzes the production of polyacrylamide powder in Nanjing , China to match the surging demands from the end-users.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Kemira Oyj, SNF Floerger Group, Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co.Ltd, BASF SE, Petrochina Daqing Refining & Chemical Company, Anhui Tianrun Chemicals Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Feymer Technology Co Ltd, Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co Ltd, and Shadong Polymer Biochemicals Co. Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Polyacrylamide Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Polyacrylamide Market, By Type

Cationic



Anionic



Non-ionic



Others

Polyacrylamide Market, By Application

Enhanced Oil Recovery



Water Treatment



Mineral processing



Pulp & Paper



Others

Polyacrylamide Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

