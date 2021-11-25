BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Change in Directorate



BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms Liz Airey and Mrs Lucy Taylor-Smith as non-executive Directors of the Company, each with effect from 10 December 2021. Ms Airey and Mrs Taylor-Smith will also serve as members of the Company's Audit & Management Engagement Committee.

Ms Airey is currently Chairman of abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc, Chairman of Rolls-Royce UK Pension Fund Trustees Limited, a non-executive Director of Kirk Lovegrove & Company Limited, a member of the Investment Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Investments Committee of the Royal Horticultural Society. Within the past five years, she has also been non-executive Chairman of Jupiter Fund Management plc, a non-executive Director of Tate & Lyle plc and a non-executive Director of Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust plc. In her executive career she was Finance Director of Monument Oil and Gas plc, a post she held from 1990 until the sale of the company to Lasmo plc in 1999.

Mrs Taylor-Smith was previously Global Head of Strategy with Standard Chartered Bank based in Singapore. Prior to this, she was Chief Strategy Officer and a member of the Executive Committee at Manulife Asia, and Chairman of Manulife Singapore, as well as Chief Strategy Officer and Board Director for Prudential Corporation Asia. She also spent 13 years with UBS advising companies on a wide range of strategic initiatives and corporate transactions encompassing mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital markets deals, culminating in her position as Executive Director of Corporate Broking.

Ms Airey and Mrs Taylor-Smith do not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time. There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Ms Airey and Mrs Taylor-Smith.

Audley Twiston-Davies, Chairman, commented: "Following a thorough search and selection process, which identified several impressive candidates, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Ms Airey and Mrs Taylor-Smith to the Board. They each bring a wealth of relevant experience and expertise, both strengthening and complementing the skills of the existing board. I welcome them both and very much look forward to working with them."



Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Corporate Company Secretary



Date: 25 November 2021

