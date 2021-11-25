GBC.AI Collaborates with IDAXA to Assist in Amplifying a Formidable Voice Within the Blockchain Industry

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / GBC.AI with its cutting-edge proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) Smart-Blockchain technology, has partnered with IDAXA for research and development of long-term solutions to harmonize the fundamentals of decentralization with regulation, compliance, and widespread public adoption of Blockchain products and services.

William De'Ath, Chief Communications Officer at GBC.AI , commented:

"Utilizing our custom Artificial Intelligence, it is possible to significantly reduce risk, both envisaged and unforeseen, that is of concern to the regulators and authorities IDAXA is in discussions with."

Anson Zeall, Chair at IDAXA , commented:

"This collaboration with GBC.AI demonstrates IDAXA's commitment to innovation while continuing to mitigate risk, such as money laundering and terrorist financing, across the Blockchain ecosystem. Leveraging AI technologies will enable the industry to acquire more accurate intelligence and insights to proactively address the needs of the sector."

With their distinctive approaches and activities, IDAXA and GBC.AI are Blockchain pioneers in regulation and AI respectively, and together, both organizations complement each other in providing benefits to the industry. By bringing their expertise and networks together, they create a unique and highly informed voice on the global stage while raising positive awareness and adoption of Blockchain solutions.

About GBC.AI

GBC.AI incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) into all blockchains in a transformative way. GBC.AI nailed down exactly how to implement its proprietary AI with distributed ledger technology (DLT) leading to optimization and improvements. GBC.AI wants blockchains to become dynamic and, more importantly, become self-aware. This is accomplished by detecting protocol issues and ensuring that vulnerabilities are pre-actively dealt with before they become problems, keeping blockchains efficient and safe.

About IDAXA

National, regional and borderless, IDAXA seeks to help Blockchain and Crypto Trade Associations, as well as their respective members, develop towards convergence with the mainstream, thereby enabling inclusive and sustainable growth for the industry at every level.

Beyond its signature-gathering - the V20 Summit held yearly with the G20 Leaders' Summit - IDAXA continues to bridge the gap between public and private sector stakeholders, creating an atmosphere of open collaboration conducive to the appropriate development, amendment and promulgation of standards, regulations, statutes and other legislative guidance or requirements.

Through its communications efforts, IDAXA enables global public awareness programs to enhance the general public's understanding of the industry and its latest trends, thereby promoting the adoption and use of the technology and services supported by its Members.

