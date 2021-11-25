Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered body for the project profession, has launched a Major Project Leadership Specialist Certificate. The new certificate is a targeted assessment for project professionals who lead major projects allowing them to specialise in areas reflecting their own interest and experience.

The Major Project Leadership Specialist Certificate will provide assurance that those who hold it have the specific skills, behaviours and experience required to lead on projects with significant social and economic impacts. Its creation follows calls from the profession to recognise the competences required by those spearheading major projects as they continue to grow in size and impact across the globe.

Based around eight competences, the specialist certificate has been created in collaboration with representatives from private and public sector organisations who already lead the way in delivering major projects, including the Major Projects Association.

Andy Murray, executive director of the Major Projects Association, said: "The very nature of major projects makes the leadership of them very different from the general leadership of large organisations or the leadership of regular projects. For example, leaders of major projects have to deal with complexities such as leading across organisational boundaries, dealing with a temporary organisation that has characteristics of a permanent organisation or dealing with longer timescales which introduce uncertainty and ambiguity of requirements, solutions, benefits and costs.

The Major Project Leadership Specialist Certificate assesses competencies required to address such characteristics so major project leaders and their employers can now understand development pathways and capabilities for those who wish to take on the most challenging of projects."

Jackie Martin, director of education lifelong learning at APM said: "Our new certificate is aimed at project professionals who have delivered in a leadership capacity on a major project. It really allows you to test your competences and capabilities against a standardised framework and is ideal for those looking to progress within their major project organisation."

To find out more about APM's Major Project Specialist Leadership Certificate visit apm.org.uk/qualifications-and-training/major-project-leadership-specialist-certificate/

