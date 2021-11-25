The "Europe Healthcare Construction Projects, 2021 Update Sector Overview, Project Analytics by Country and Key Operators (Contractors, Consultants and Project Owners)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of healthcare construction projects in Europe

The Publisher is currently tracking health construction projects in Europe with a total value of US$161.2 billion, which includes projects from the announced to execution stages. Assuming all projects proceed as planned, spending on the current pipeline of projects in Europe will reach US$16.0 billion in 2021, US$25.7 billion in 2022, and US$25.6 billion in 2023.

In Europe, public funding accounts for 64% of the project pipeline by value. Public-private funding accounts for 19%, while private funding accounts for the remaining 17%. This reflects the strong commitment by European governments to provide a nationally funded healthcare system for their populations.

Scope

The report provides analysis based on the Publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding. The top 50 regional projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the development of the healthcare construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Project Analytics by Country

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Denmark

Switzerland

Italy

Norway

Turkey

Ireland

Spain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/933xfw

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125006121/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900