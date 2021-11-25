Körber Supply Chain: Sineurope scores sustainability points and triples storage density with automated warehouse from Körber

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium seafood supplier reduces energy consumption and improves space usage with solution from supply chain technology specialist in -20°C cold chain facility in Singapore.

Sineurope is investing in a multi-deep automated storage and retrieval system and software from Körber for its cold storage warehouse at Tuas Bay Walk.

Melvin Foo, Founder and CEO of Sineurope explains: "With business running at full capacity, coupled with the disruption of the global logistics services, we have had to arrange expensive external storage. Additionally, as we're expanding operations and capacity, the constraint of looking for more staff is becoming increasingly difficult in the current environment, especially when working in a cold room storage. The safety and health of our employees is extremely important, as well as reducing our carbon footprint and energy consumption, which is why we decided to partner with Körber. They proposed a holistic solution comprising of an automated system and software that would solve our problems and get us ahead of the competition."

Körber is implementing an automated high-bay warehouse consisting of a 31-meter-high freezer-rated pallet stacker crane equipped withtwo autonomous satellite vehicles (ASV). The multi-deep high-bay racking significantly increases storage density and creates more than 2,800 pallet locations within a small warehouse footprint of approximately 435 sqm. As human intervention is not required here, heat loss can be prevented, and hence significant energy savings achieved. Additionally, the energy regenerative systems in the stacker cranes keep energy consumption low.

Further, Körber is deploying its K.Motion Warehouse Management System (WMS) to optimize warehouse operations. It will interface with the customer's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

This will result in significant annual savings for Sineurope: The automated system omits the need for external storage, maximizes land utilization and improves operational efficiency. Additionally, it lowers the cost for cooling, thanks to a lower volumetric footprint owing to higher storage density. It will also help Sineurope cope with labor shortages.

Win Thian Chai, CEO Automation Asia, Körber Business Area Supply Chain, adds: "Sustainability is becoming a growing focus in the supply chain. This may also be caused by consumers actively choosing eco-conscious companies over those that are not. With our solution, Sineurope can embrace its challenges and use it as a stepping stone to further business success."

About Sineurope

Sineurope Pte Ltd is one of Asia's leading suppliers of premium grade frozen and dried seafood, such as Sea Cucumber, Fish Maw, Abalone and Sharks Fins. Established in 1981 by founder Melvin Foo, it has proven to be a beacon of Asian business strength and resilience, achieving sterling growth year-on-year.

The strength of our enterprise lies in the fast execution of orders, coupled with our ability to customize to the individual needs and exact specifications of our customers in China, Japan, Spain, Hong Kong, Taiwan and SEA with ample stock, allowing us to outmaneuver our competition on speed and out-compete on price.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering software, automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling - plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity - with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com.

