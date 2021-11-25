- (PLX AI) - Infineon appoints Jochen Hanebeck as successor to Dr. Reinhard Ploss as CEO.
- • Hanebeck is going to take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of Infineon on 1 April 2022.
- • Hanebeck was appointed for five years, his contract runs until 31 March 2027
- • He has been a member of the Executive Board and Chief Operations Officer since 2016
- • He succeeds Dr. Reinhard Ploss, who is leading the company as CEO since 2012
INFINEON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de