Zurich, 25 November 2021 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) has published its financial calendar for the fiscal year 2022 today. Preliminary and unaudited 2021 net sales results will be communicated on January 31, 2022 after 5:40 p.m. CET by means of a media release. Gurit will report its 2021 full-year results on March 1, 2022 by issuing a media release at 07:00 a.m. CET. The Annual Report 2021 will be available on Gurit's website at www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports. Management will also discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on March 1, 2022 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be accessible as a webcast via the following link: www.gurit.com/Investors/Webcasts The 2021 Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) is scheduled to take place on April 20, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. CET at the Seedamm Plaza Hotel, Seedammstrasse 3, 8808 Pfäffikon SZ, Switzerland. Related information will be published 20 days before the AGM online at www.gurit.com/Investors/AGM First Quarter 2022 net sales results will be communicated on April 20, 2022, after 06:00 p.m. CET by means of a media release. Gurit will report its 2022 half-year results on August 17, 2022 by issuing a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET. At the same time Gurit will publish its first half-year 2022 report online at www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports. Management will discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on August 17, 2022 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be accessible as a webcast. Third Quarter and nine-months 2022 net sales results will be communicated on October 21, 2022 by means of a media release. Financial calendar 2022 January 31 Preliminary and unaudited 2021 net sales results media release (after 17:40 CET) March 1 2021 full-year results media release (07:00 CET)

Analysts & media conference (09:00 CET) April 20 AGM Annual General Meeting (16:30 CET)

Net sales results Q1 2022 media release (after 18:00 CET) August 17 2022 half-year results media release (07:00 CET),

Analyst & media conference call (09:00 CET) October 21 Q3 and 9-months 2022 net sales results media release (07:00 CET) About Gurit The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, fibre reinforced prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives, resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, aerospace, marine, rail and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. www.gurit.com All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. Forward-looking statements: To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

