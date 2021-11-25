DJ Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 08th December 2021 - LYXOR INDEX FUND

Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 08th December 2021 - LYXOR INDEX FUND 25-Nov-2021

LYXOR Index Fund (the "Company")

25th November 2021 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUND LISTED BELOW

Name ISIN Share class TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Distribution Income Amount (in currency currency Date share class currency) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note LU1571051751 USD BUOY USD 08/12/ 10/12/ 0.31 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note LU1571051751 USD SWIM GBP 08/12/ 10/12/ 0.31 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG (DR) - LU0908501132 EUR MFDD GBP 08/12/ 10/12/ 0.94 UCITS ETF Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond LU1285959703 USD USIG USD 08/12/ 10/12/ 1.37 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond LU1285959703 USD USIX GBX 08/12/ 10/12/ 1.37 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) LU1435356149 USD UHYG GBP 08/12/ 10/12/ 2.06 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) LU1435356149 USD USHY USD 08/12/ 10/12/ 2.06 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 2021

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 08th December 2021.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

