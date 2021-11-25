DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: Distribution Announcement for 08th December 2021

25th November 2021 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW

Name ISIN Share class TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Distribution Income Amount (in currency currency Date share class currency) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial FR0007056841 EUR DJEL GBX 08/12/ 10/12/ 1.96 Average UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial FR0007056841 EUR DJEU USD 08/12/ 10/12/ 1.96 Average UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 2021

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 08th December 2021.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

