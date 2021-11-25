Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.11.2021
Grünes Licht: “Strong Buy” – Haarscharf vor Ausbruch und wahrscheinlich substanzieller News!?
25.11.2021 | 18:13
Lyxor International Asset Management: Distribution Announcement for 08th December 2021

Lyxor International Asset Management: Distribution Announcement for 08th December 2021

Lyxor International Asset Management (DJEU ) Lyxor International Asset Management: Distribution Announcement for 08th December 2021 25-Nov-2021 / 16:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25th November 2021 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 

Name              ISIN     Share class TIDM Listing  Ex-Date Pay  Distribution Income Amount (in 
                       currency     currency     Date  share class currency) 
Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial   FR0007056841 EUR     DJEL GBX    08/12/ 10/12/ 1.96 
Average UCITS ETF - Dist                 LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial   FR0007056841 EUR     DJEU USD    08/12/ 10/12/ 1.96 
Average UCITS ETF - Dist                 LN       2021  2021

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 08th December 2021.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     FR0007075494, FR0007075494, FR0007052782, FR0010010827, FR0010315770, FR0010315770, FR0010296061, 
        FR0010296061, FR0011669845, FR0010245514, FR0010245514, , 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     DJEU 
Sequence No.: 127673 
EQS News ID:  1252070 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252070&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2021 11:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
