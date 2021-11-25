Anzeige
Dow Jones News
25.11.2021 | 18:31
Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 08th December 2021 - MULTI UNITS FRANCE

DJ Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 08th December 2021 - MULTI UNITS FRANCE

Lyxor International Asset Management (MGTU) Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 08th December 2021 - MULTI UNITS FRANCE 25-Nov-2021 / 16:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MULTI UNITS FRANCE

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

Lyxor International Asset Management

Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy

92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France

______________________________________________________________________

25th November 2021 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 

Name               ISIN     Share class TIDM Listing  Ex-Date Pay  Distribution Income Amount (in 
                        currency     currency     Date  share class currency) 
Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS  FR0007075494 EUR     MGTU USD    08/12/ 10/12/ 0.21 
ETF - Dist                         LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF -   FR0007052782 EUR     CACX GBX    08/12/ 10/12/ 0.23 
Dist                            LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF -  FR0010010827 EUR     MIBX GBX    08/12/ 10/12/ 0.33 
Dist                            LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 EUR     WLDD USD    08/12/ 10/12/ 1.47 
                              LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 EUR     WLDL GBX    08/12/ 10/12/ 1.47 
                              LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF FR0010296061 EUR     USAL GBX    08/12/ 10/12/ 1.85 
- Dist                           LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF FR0010296061 EUR     USAU USD    08/12/ 10/12/ 1.85 
- Dist                           LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF -   FR0011669845 USD     WLDU USD    08/12/ 10/12/ * 
Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist                LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS  FR0010245514 EUR     JPNL GBX    08/12/ 10/12/ * 
ETF - Dist EUR                       LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS  FR0010245514 EUR     JPNU USD    08/12/ 10/12/ * 
ETF - Dist EUR                       LN       2021  2021

(*) To be computed using the WM/Reuters FX fixing and parity of share class as of 06th December 2021

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 08h December 2021.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

November 25, 2021 11:58 ET (16:58 GMT)

