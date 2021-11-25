Egg Processing Market to grow US$ 40.2 Bn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report, the global egg processing market is estimated to account for 40.2 Bn in terms of value, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% by the end of 2027.

Egg processing is usually performed by the hens and is carried out in large numbers. Some of them include shell manipulation, cracking of shells, removal of scrapings, removal of tail feathers, removal of extra skins, etc. This process is very important to make healthy and hygienic egg products. Different steps are involved in each of these processes, so it is important to be aware of all of them for better production. Egg processing mostly varies depending on the purpose of which it is. Egg processing includes extraction of whole egg, or either processing of egg white, or egg yolk separately. Another form of egg processing includes dehydrating, washing, spraying, drying to powder, etc. Different processes provide different results, but egg processing provides healthy, hygienic, and nutritious egg products to our daily meals. The commercial egg processing machines are used for removing unwanted parts from the shell. If we think about the commercial egg processors then we can see that they remove only the head, foot, and neck of the hen. Commercial egg processors remove the toes, legs, and gills of the hen.

Market Drivers

1.Increasing demand for eggs is expected to drive growth of the global egg processing market during the forecast period.

The demand for eggs and egg-related products across the globe has increased significantly over the years. According to the International Egg Commission (IEC), in 2018, global egg production was pegged at 76.7 million tons, increasing from 64.2 million tons in 2010. According to the same source, in 2018, China held the dominant position in egg production across the globe, accounting for 34% of global egg production. With rising demand for eggs and egg-related products across the globe, egg production is expected to increase in the near future. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive growth of the global egg processing market during the forecast period.

2.Growing egg consumption worldwide is expected to propel the global egg processing market growth over the forecast period.

Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein, good calories, and other critical nutrients such as iron, minerals, vitamins, and carotenoids. Furthermore, eggs also contain disease-combating nutrients such as lutein and zeaxanthin. As a result of this, eggs are being widely consumed across the globe. Furthermore, growing disposable income in both developed and emerging economies has increased the consumption of eggs. Hence, such factors are expected to propel the global egg processing market growth over the forecast period.

Market Opportunity

1.The advent of new products can present lucrative growth opportunities for marketers

Egg processing companies are focused on research and development activities, in order to launch innovative products in the market. Eggs are sold in different forms including dried and powdered eggs, egg whites, egg yolks, frozen eggs, etc. For instance, in October 2021, Clara Foods launched the first animal-free egg protein Every ClearEgg, rebranding the company as The Every Company.

2.Potential business opportunities across emerging economies

Emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia have witnessed significant growth in disposable income in the recent past. As a result of this, the consumption of eggs across people is rapidly increasing. Furthermore, consumers are becoming aware of the nutritional benefits of eggs, which is further increasing the demand for egg-related products.

Market Trends

1.High demand from bakery sector

Eggs play an important role in baking as they add structure, color, flavor, and leavening to the cakes and cookies. The balance between eggs and flour is critical in providing the height and texture of various baked goods. Besides, egg wash is beaten with water, cream, or milk and also to seal edges and add shine. As a result of this, the demand for egg-related products is increasing across the bakery sector.

2.North America Trends

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global egg processing market during the forecast period. This is owing to rapid urbanization and growing consumption of eggs among the masses. Furthermore, increasing demand for processed egg products is expected to propel regional market growth in the near future.

Competitive Section

Key companies involved in the global egg processing market are Pelbo S.P.A, Moba b.v., Glon Group, Gruppo Eurovo, Sanovo Technology Group, Actini Group, Igreca S.A. Bouwhuis Enthovan, Interovo Egg Group B.V., OVO Tech, and Pelbo S.P.A.

For instance, in October 2021, Nestle S.A. launched a plant-based egg branded as Garden Gourmet vEGGie in Europe, which contains soy protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

