DC Collaboration Brings Iconic Super-Villain to the Massively Popular Strategy Game

FunPlus, a leading mobile game developer and publisher, and its KingsGroup studio today welcome iconic DC Super-Villain, The Joker, as a new playable hero in State of Survival, the free-to-play strategy game available on both iOS and Android. Licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC, all players who complete the thrilling story campaign will have a limited window to permanently unlock The Joker for their roster.

As one of the most well-known Super-Villains in pop culture, The Joker makes his State of Survival debut providing gamers and fans of the character an eventful campaign that combines zombies with his infamous maniacal behavior, offering a strategy experience like no other.

"FunPlus is proud of the success of State of Survival and its appeal to other brands in the entertainment space. As we wrap up our crossover with AMC's The Walking Dead, we're thrilled to be able to align with DC to incorporate The Joker, one of the most popular characters in entertainment," said Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer of FunPlus. "We are excited to share this new campaign and encourage fans of The Joker to jump into State of Survival today!"

To see The Joker in action and for a glimpse into the storyline, check out the teaser trailer here

For more information on DC, visit dccomics.com. For more information on FunPlus, visit http://www.funplus.com. For more information on State of Survival, visit https://funplus.com/games/state-of-survival/.

Find a link to assets HERE

About FunPlus

Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a world-class, independent game developer and publisher headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in China, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Russia, and the United States.

As an organization that fosters the best creative and diverse talent in the world, and employs nearly 2,000 people, the company has developed and published games that have ranked in the #1 spot in nearly 70 countries, including State ?of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory.

FunPlus studios include KingsGroup, Puzala, Seven Games and Imagendary Studios, each with a focus on developing a unique brand of innovative games for global audiences.

FunPlus is the founder of FPX(FunPlus Phoenix), one of the world's most successful esports organizations, and the 2019 League of Legends World Champions.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information can be found at www.wbgames.com.

About DC

DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As a creative unit of WarnerMedia, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visitdccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.

& DC Comics. © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s21)

