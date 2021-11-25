Sceptre Ventures Inc.: Sceptre Ventures Announces Reinstatement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Not for dissemination in the United States or for release to US news wire services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / Sceptre Ventures Inc. ("Sceptre" and/or the "Company") (TSXV:SVP.H) announces that further to its news release dated September 17, 2021, and following the revocation of the dual cease trade order of the BC Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission issued against the Company on November 4, 2020, the TSX Venture Exchange has issued a Bulletin dated November 25, 2021 announcing the reinstatement of trading of the Company's common shares on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange to be effective at market open on November 26, 2021.

In connection with the reinstatement of trading, Sceptre provides the following operational updates:

Company Overview

Sceptre Ventures Inc. is a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Sceptre is currently engaged in identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the Exchange's CPC policy.

Upcoming Shareholder Meeting and Share Consolidation

On November 5, 2021, the Company announced that it called an Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders scheduled for December 8, 2021 (the "Meeting") with record date being October 29, 2021. As part of that Meeting, shareholders of the Company will be asked to approve a special resolution (the "Consolidation Resolution") approving the consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a one new (1) for four old (4) basis (the "Consolidation"). The 20,808,344 common shares of the Company outstanding would reduce to approximately 5,202,086 common shares, once approved by shareholders and the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company will not change its name in conjunction with the Consolidation. The Company's board of directors believes that the Consolidation will provide the Company with the opportunity to complete a financing in the near future and to advance future projects. The details of the share consolidation are included in the information circular filed on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Filing of Audited Financial Statements

On September 22, 2021, the Company filed its audited financial statements for the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Revocation of Cease Trade Order

On September 17, 2021, the Company announced that the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission revoked the cease trade order issued against the Company on November 4, 2020 (the "Cease Trade Order"). For more information regarding the Cease Trade Order, please see the Company's news releases dated October 15, 2020 and October 29, 2020 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Board and Management Changes

On July 14, 2021, the Company announced that it appointed Mike Hodge and Sean Charland to the Company's board of directors and Jody Bellefleur as the Company's chief financial officer and corporate secretary, effective July 12, 2021. The appointments by the Company filled the vacancies resulting from the resignations of Graham Abbott as a director, Trent Fedak as corporate secretary and a director, and Luis Hadic as chief financial officer.

About Sceptre Ventures Inc.

