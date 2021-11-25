Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is proud to announce that over 8,000 consumers and investors visited the largest plant-based expo in Canada; Planted-Expo at which Boosh was the presenting sponsor. At the event Boosh proudly introduced its brand-new shelf stable line of Boosh Mac & Cheeze; Nacho and Better Cheddar to rave reviews, and provided samples to consumers of Boosh's favourite foods including Shephard's Pie, and recently acquired brands such as Salt Spring Harvest pate and Pulse Specialty Kitchen plant-based cheeses.





"We were ecstatic that literally thousands of people stopped by our booth and sampled our wonderful variety of plant-based cheeses, entrees and meals. We also added over 800 social media followers and sold thousands of dollars of products from our Booth. By the end of the event we had even sold out of the Mac & Cheeze lines," states Connie Marples founder and president of Boosh.

"This was an excellent opportunity to meet over one hundred local shareholders and investors in a casual setting, share stories and sample all types of Boosh products," states Jim Pakulis CEO of Boosh. "Just as importantly, management was also able to introduce Boosh to buyers in the food service industry such as the restaurant and bar sectors. In short, the event was a huge success for Team Boosh!"

In other news TJ Walsh, Boosh's newly hired VP of Sales North America, commenced work on Monday. TJ is responsible for all sales strategy, development, direction and budget. He will be developing on-site sales training and policy formulation, and will report directly to the president, Connie Marples, and CEO Jim Pakulis. TJ has extensive sales experience including, but not limited, to National Director of Sales for Silver Hills, a plant-based bakery and organic foods company. Prior to that, he was Sales Manager for UNFI, North America's largest all natural and organic distributor. Previously, he spent eight years with Bolthouse Farms, eventually being promoted to Director of Field Sales. At Bolthouse Farms, he was responsible for implementing a multi-million dollar sales budget, overseeing 30 sales representatives, developing strategic growth plans for selling all new product lines, and creating merchandising and sales strategies for Walmart, Kroger, Target, Safeway/Albertsons, HEB, Loblaws, Save On, Kroger's and Whole Foods.

The board of directors extended CEO Jim Pakulis' consulting agreement for one year of services. In exchange, the Company will provide Jim with 250,00 warrants priced at $2.00 and an exercise period of four years, and fifty thousand dollars.

"I'm committed to lead Boosh for the long run, however long that takes. Equally important, I'm committed to building our infrastructure, seek out key acquisitions and expand Boosh throughout North America. My personal belief is a two dollar exercise price for the warrants offered to me is fair and equitable based on where I believe the company is heading," states Jim Pakulis.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals and three refrigerated meals which are sold throughout Canada. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

