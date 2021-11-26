Foundation set for future organic growth

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (TSXV: DWS) ("Diamond Estates" or "the Company") today announced its financial results of position for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021 ("Q2 2022 and "YTD 2022" respectively).

Q2 2021 Summary:

Revenue for Q2 2022 was $7.1 million, a decrease of $0.1 million from Q2 2021 revenue of $7.2 million, due to softness experienced in the months of July and August in the Agency Business from a combination of delayed orders by provincial retailers in commission markets and supply chain delays in Western Canada. The softness in the Agency Business was offset by increased sales within the winery division. The elimination of some of the COVID pandemic restrictions resulted in the reopening of many on-premise and private retail accounts nationally in addition to the resumption of export orders from overseas distributors.

Gross margin for Q2 2022 was $2.7 million, a decrease of $0.4 million from $3.1 million in Q2 2021, and gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 38.1% for Q2 2022 compared to 43.0% in Q2 2021. The shift in sales mix from commission to buy/sell markets and supply constraints in the Agency Business resulted in the gross margin in the Agency business decreasing from 44.0% YTD 2022 to 38.0% YTD 2022.;

EBITDA was $(0.2) million in Q2 2022, a decrease of $1.0 million from $0.8 million in Q2 2021, largely a result of the decrease in gross margin and an increase in employee compensation of $0.4 million. The increase in employee compensation is directly attributable to the reduction in government relief funding received this year versus last year; and

Net loss was $1.0 million, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million in Q2 2021.

The Company experienced increasing sales in the Winery Business but also some softness in the Agency Business in Q2 FY2022. The strength in the Winery Business persisted throughout the second quarter even with the sales continuing to be impacted by government-mandated restrictions. While further restrictions were lifted during Q2 2022, the Company expects sales to continue to be impacted by COVID-19 measures especially with domestic and international travel and supply disruptions.

Subsequent Events:

On October 6, 2021, the Company closed on two acquisitions, an equity raise and converted its convertible debentures to equity. The acquisitions are expected to be highly accretive to Diamond's current business, capture additional revenues, create brand expansion, further leverage the Company's infrastructure and deliver on cost saving synergies.

For the rolling twelve-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company was in breach of its fixed charged covenant ratio. The covenant breach has been cured as of October 6, 2021 with proceeds of the equity raise, as permitted by the Company's lending institution.

The recent events exhibit the confidence and strength in the company and also sets the foundation for future organic growth.

"While the pandemic and the government restrictions continue to impact our business and customers in unusual and unprecedented ways, we do see encouraging signs that these factors are beginning to wane as the pandemic eases," stated Murray Souter, President and CEO of Diamond Estates. "Our winery business has begun to return to more normal volumes particularly in our on-premise business as restaurant restrictions are easing. Additionally, we are starting to see an increase in our export business as other counties ease their restrictions. We believe that over the longer-term we will see a return to sales growth and pre-pandemic margins as more normal conditions return."

About Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc.

Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. is a producer of high-quality wines and a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates two wineries, one in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well-known brand names as 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Queenston Mile, Fresh, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards.

Through its commercial division, Trajectory Beverage Partners ("TBP"), the Company is the sales agent for many leading international brands in all regions of the country as well as being a distributor in the western provinces. These recognizable brands include Josh wines from California, Fat Bastard and Andre Lurton wines from France, Kaiken wines from Argentina, Blue Nun wines from Germany, Francois Lurton wines from France and Argentina, Felix Solis wines from Spain, Waterloo Brewing from Canada, Landshark Lager from the USA, Marston's beers from England, Edinburgh Gin from Scotland, Tamdhu, Glengoyne and Smokehead single-malt Scotch whiskies, Barcelo Rum from the Dominican Republic, C.K. Mondavi & Family wines including Charles Krug from Napa, Bols Vodka from Amsterdam, Koyle Family Wines from Chile, Pearse Lyons whiskies and gins from Ireland and Fontana di Papa wines from Italy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: the economy generally; consumer interest in the services and products of the Company; financing; competition; and anticipated and unanticipated costs. While the Company acknowledges that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of the Company as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non IFRS Financial Measure

Management uses net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) as presented in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) as well as "EBITDA" as a measure to assess performance of the Company. EBITDA is another financial measure and is reconciled to net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) under "Results of Operations" in the Company's MD&A.

EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure to further assist readers in assessing the Company's ability to generate income from operations before taking into account the Company's financing decisions, depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets. EBITDA comprises gross margin less operating costs before financial expenses, depreciation and amortization, non-cash expenses such as share based compensation, one time and other unusual items, and income tax. Gross margin is defined as gross profit excluding depreciation on property, plant and equipment used in production. Operating expenses excludes interest, depreciation on property, plant and equipment used in selling and administration, and amortization of intangible assets.

EBITDA does not represent the actual cash provided by the operating activities nor is it a recognized measure of financial performance under IFRS. Readers are cautioned that this measure should not be considered as a replacement for those as per the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS. The Company's definitions of this non IFRS financial measure may differ from those used by other companies.

For more information, please contact:

J. Murray Souter

President & CEO

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc.

jmurraysouter@diamondwines.com

905.641.1042 Ext 234

Ryan Conte, CPA, CA, CBV

CFO

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc.

rconte@diamondwines.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/105198