Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Grünes Licht: “Strong Buy” – Haarscharf vor Ausbruch und wahrscheinlich substanzieller News!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.11.2021 | 01:16
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Information Office of Jiangxi Province: A Series of Videos Posted on Social Media to Promote E. China's Jiangxi to the World

NANCHANG, China, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent days, a series of short videos featuring natural sceneries, cultural folk customs and green development in east China'sJiangxi Province were posted on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other international social media platforms by Xinhua News Agency via its accounts. The videos have all shown a beautiful and dynamic Jiangxi to the world.

Screenshots of videos

Screenshots of videos

By far, eight episodes of the series have been posted, covering natural beauty of Mount Lu, Mt. Sanqingshan and Jing'an County, folk customs like "Shaiqiu" in Wuyuan County and Dragon Boat Festival in Ruichang County, intangible cultural heritages like rice farming culture of Wannian County and traditional Chinese medicine processing skills of Zhangshu, and harmonious coexistence of human beings and Yangtze finless porpoises that live in the Ganjiang River, according to the Information Office of Jiangxi Province.

The last two episodes introducing thermal spring of Mingyueshan Mountain and ecological protection of theYangze River will be published before December 1.

Through these videos, Jiangxi hopes to let friends from all over the world know of Jiangxi better and also welcomes more friends from home and abroad to travel, work and live in Jiangxi.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=408780
Caption: Screenshots of videos

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=408781
Caption: Screenshots of videos

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1696719/screenshot_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1696721/screenshot_2.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.