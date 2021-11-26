Recently, Muchen Technology launched the Xiaomi G9 vacuum cleaner again. This product is very popular in Germany. From the eBay store of Muchen Technology, the sales volume of G9 vacuum cleaners has reached nearly 5,000 units, which is a good figure in the vacuum cleaner industry, which fully reflects consumers' love for products.

Some consumers' opinions on this product can be found in the comment section of the eBay store of Muchen Technology: "Dies ist mein viertes Gerät welches ich jetzt zu Hause habe und auch behalten werde. Der Sauger is wirklich wertig verarbeitet und hat eine tolle Haptik." "Handlich, unabhängig, zeitsparend, leise... viele Dinge die auch andere Hersteller vorweisen können. Aber meiner Meinung nach hält keiner mit Xiaomi mit !Preis Leistung Top." Cost-effective king and perfect cleanliness are the two most commented aspects.

Muchen Technology summarized four advantages of the Xiaomi G9 vacuum cleaner:

Xiaomi G9' s 120AW strong suction makes dust, crumbs, hair, cereal and coffee beans easily sucked away. Many customer comments have confirmed this.

2,500mAh battery, which can run for up to 60 minutes when fully charged, and is equipped with a detachable battery and two batteries to charge at the same time. By using the spare battery, the user can double the vacuuming time to 120 minutes, and the user does not have to throw away the whole machine if the battery is damaged.

Parts library. Mini electric brush, crevice tool, 2-in-1 soft brush ... ……G9 can deal with various cleaning scenes such as air conditioner, keyboard, sofa and bed.

The V-shaped design of the brush on the floor will help users avoid the hair tangles on the cleaning brush. G9 is the perfect choice if users have pets at home.

Great price advantage. Since its launch, the G9 has maintained a price of 160-190 euros.

On Black Friday, the Xiaomi G9 will be the lowest 139 euros this year. At the same time, the top 100 buyers can get a 20 euro battery coupon during Black Friday. The activity time is only 6:00-24:00 on the 26th, please do not miss it.

