RomReal: Third quarter (q3) 2021 Results and Investor Presentation

Highlights Third Quarter 2021

Net Asset Value (NAV)

Net Asset value was EUR 0.39 (NOK 4.10, before any tax) per share, about 6.1% higher compared to the end of the second quarter 2021.

The year-end 2020 valuation was concluded by Knight Frank in February 2021 and therefore no further adjustments were made to the value of the investment properties during the quarter.

Operational highlights

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company sold a further 24 plots from the Ovidiu Lake side project for a total consideration of EUR 2m. Additionally, the Company entered several other pre-sale transactions for a total consideration of EUR 4m. Total infrastructure investments by end of 3 rd quarter 2021was EUR 3.0m.

quarter 2021was EUR 3.0m. Following the end of Q3 2021, the Company entered 8 other sale transactions for a consideration of EUR 0.6m for sales for which binding sales agreements have been signed.

Financial Results

Net Result for the quarter was EUR 903,000, compared to a EUR 13,000 loss in 3Q 2020. Net change in cash flow for the quarter was a positive EUR 2,374,000 compared to surplus of EUR 183,000 in the same period last year. This was mainly due to the ongoing sales realised during the quarter.

At the end of the quarter, the Company had a cash position of EUR 3.58 million plus a total of EUR 4.2 million in unsettled receivables related to binding sales agreements, totalling EUR 7.78 million, or about EUR 0.16 per share.





Responsibility Statement We confirm that, to the best of our knowledge, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the third quarter of 2021, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by EU and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, give a true and fair view of the Company's consolidated assets, liabilities, financial position and results of operations. To the best of our knowledge, the interim report for the third quarter of 2021 includes a fair review of important events that have occurred during the period and their impact on the condensed financial statements, the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining period of 2021, and major related party transactions.

November 25, 2021

The Board of Directors RomReal Limited Hamilton, Bermuda:

Kjetil Grønskag (Chairman & CEO), Bendt Thorkildsen (Director), Heidi Sørensen Austbø (Director)and Lacramioara Isarescu (Director)

Questions should be directed to: Kjetil Grønskag: Chairman & CEO, +44 776 775 4119



