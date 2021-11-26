Iron Deficiency Day unites a strong international coalition dedicated to raising international awareness on the serious health impact of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia 1

Patient access to diagnosis and treatment of iron deficiency directly affected by COVID-19 pandemic

This year, spotlight is on raising awareness on symptoms and importance of early diagnosis

Already for the seventh consecutive year of Iron Deficiency Day, Vifor Pharma is supporting a growing international alliance including the Heart Failure Policy Network, European Kidney Health Alliance, Global Heart Hub and Croí the West of Ireland Cardiac Foundation with the aim to educate people about the importance of iron for the body and what can happen if iron levels are not properly managed. Iron Deficiency Day 2021 encourages people at risk to listen to their body, to take iron seriously and to take control over their health by seeking early diagnosis and medical help from their physician.

Iron Deficiency affects about half of the patients with chronic kidney disease2 and chronic heart failure and is associated with reduced quality of life3, an increased risk of hospitalization4 and cardiovascular death5. Despite the serious consequences and high prevalence, of iron deficiency, the condition remains under-recognized6. Diagnosis and treatment of iron deficiency has been further impaired during the COVID-19 pandemic as patients have been facing limited access to healthcare, resulting in even more cases going undiagnosed.

"We are pleased to join our partners in supporting Iron Deficiency Day 2021, at a time when pressures on healthcare systems exacerbated by the pandemic mean that awareness around the importance of iron is more pertinent than ever," commented Abbas Hussain, CEO of Vifor Pharma Group. "Together, we are dedicated to support people at risk of and living with iron deficiency or iron deficiency anemia so they can lead better, healthier lives."

"COVID-19 is having a significant impact on access to care. With many healthcare systems facing significant backlogs, patients experiencing iron deficiency symptoms have been less likely to seek support from healthcare professionals." said Dr. Ewa Anita Jankowska, Professor at Wroclaw Medical University, Poland. "However, iron deficiency is easily diagnosed and treatable. It is therefore vital that we raise awareness of this debilitating disease and ensure individuals understand how to recognize the symptoms and gain access to early diagnosis and treatment options."

To learn more about the importance of early diagnosis and recognizing symptoms of iron deficiency, visit www.takeironseriously.com/raise-awareness. Use hashtags TakeIronSeriously IronDeficiency IronDeficiencyDay and IDDay2021 on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Vifor Pharma Group

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is a partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care). Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).

For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.

Notes to Editors

Takeironseriously.com is intended to provide educational information to an international audience outside the US; it is available in 12 languages. All information on the site is intended for educational purposes only and should not be used to replace a discussion with a healthcare professional. All decisions regarding patient care must be handled by a healthcare professional and be made based on the unique needs of each patient.

About iron deficiency

Iron plays a vital role in many bodily processes, including the production of red blood cells, effective heart and brain function, and the prevention of infection and illness. Without enough iron, the body is unable to function properly. Common symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, and shortness of breath. Iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia is estimated to affect one in three people worldwide7, yet despite the serious consequences and high prevalence8, it remains an under-recognized condition.

Although iron deficiency can affect anyone, it is most prevalent in premenopausal women, pregnant woman and children under five9. Left untreated, it can develop into iron deficiency anemia. The effects of iron deficiency differ from person to person but can be linked to an overall decline in general health and well-being10. Even without anemia, iron deficiency can be debilitating, exacerbate an underlying chronic disease and lead to increased morbidity and mortality11. Common symptoms include fatigue10, 12, 13 pale skin12, brittle nails12, 14, craving non-food items such as dirt, clay and ice15, and an inability to concentrate10, 16. In children, iron deficiency can significantly impair cognitive and motor development17

References

1. Hassan, Tamer Hasan et al. "Impact of Iron Deficiency Anemia on the Function of the Immune System in Children." Ed. Esaki M. Shankar. Medicine 95.47 (2016): e5395. PMC. Web. 12 June 2018.

2. Wong MMY et al. Clin Kid J 2019:1-12; Rocha BML, et al. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;71(7):782-793.

3.Guedes M NDT 2021. doi: 10.1093/ndt/gfab050; Enjuanes C, et al. Int J Cardiol. 2014;174(2):268-275.

4. Guedes et al. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2021 Aug;32(8):2020-2030, Martens P, et al. Acta Cardiol. 2018;73(2):115-123.

5. Guedes et al. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2021 Aug;32(8):2020-2030; Klip IT, et al. Am Heart J. 2013;165:575-82.e3.

6. Eur J Heart Fail. 2021 Sep 3. doi: 10.1002/ejhf.2338.

7. Peyrin-Biroulet L, et al. Guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of iron deficiency across indications: a systematic review. Am J Clin Nutr. 2015;102(6):1585-94.

8. World Health Organization. Worldwide prevalence of anaemia 1993-2005. 2008. Available at URL: http://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/43894/9789241596657_eng.pdf;jsessionid=9C613E2F4D481EDEB9DE07986AFC E0C7'sequence=1. Last accessed: June 2018.

9. Hercberg S, et al. Iron deficiency in Europe. Public Health Nutr. 2007;4(2b).

10. Fernando B, et al. A guide to diagnosis of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia in digestive diseases. World J Gastroenterol. 2009 Oct 7; 15(37): 4638-4643.

11. Cappellini MD et al. Iron deficiency across chronic inflammatory conditions: International expert opinion on definition, diagnosis, and management. Am J Hematol. 2017 Oct;92(10):1068-1078.

12. Auerbach M, Adamson JW. How we diagnose and treat iron deficiency anemia. Am J Hematol. 2016;91(1):31-38.

13. Favrat, B., et al. (2014). Evaluation of a single dose of ferric carboxymaltose in fatigued, iron-deficient women--PREFER a randomized, placebo-controlled study. PLoS One 9(4): e94217. eCollection 2014.

14. Cashman MW, Sloan SB. Nutrition and nail disease. Clin Dermatol. 2010;28(4):420-5.

15. Barton JC, et al. Pica associated with iron deficiency or depletion: clinical and laboratory correlates in 262 non-pregnant adult outpatients. BMC Blood Disord. 2010;10:9. doi:10.1186/1471-2326-10-9.

16. Patterson A et al. Iron deficiency, general health and fatigue: Results from the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women's Health. Qual Life Res. 2000;9:491-497.

17. World Health Organization. Nutritional anaemias: tools for effective prevention and control. 2017. Available at URL: http://www.who.int/nutrition/publications/micronutrients/anaemias-tools-prevention-control/en/. Last accessed: June 2018.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125006152/en/

Contacts:

Contact and further information:

Media Relations

Nathalie Ponnier

Global Head Corporate Communications

+41 79 957 96 73

media@viforpharma.com