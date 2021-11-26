- (PLX AI) - Elia upwards revision of the outlook for 2021
- • Elia sees FY adj ROE around 7%
- • Says in Belgium we are confident of achieving a return on equity (ROE) of around the mid-point of the full-year target of 5% and 6%. The execution of the investment program, which is always prone to some external risks, is progressing well and Elia Transmission Belgium forecast to invest approximately €400 million in 2021
- • Says in Germany we are confident in our ability to deliver a return on equity (ROE) in the upper end of the tar-geted 8% - 10% range. We remain on track to achieve the announced investment program of €850 mil-lion for the full year of 2021
- • Says non-regulated segment and Nemo Link, is expected to contribute positively in the range of €22 million to €27 million to the Group's result
- • The positive contribution is mainly driven by Nemo Link, reflecting its high availability and the current high market spreads observed in the market
