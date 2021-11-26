- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk announces impact from Volume Based Procurement for insulin in China.
- • Novo Nordisk expects an estimated negative impact on global sales growth of around 3% in 2022 as a result of reduced prices and reduced volumes of insulin sold in China
- • The VBP for insulin is expected to be implemented during the first half of 2022
- • Novo Nordisk will provide the financial outlook for 2022 in connection with the announcement of the full-year 2021 results on 2 February 2022
