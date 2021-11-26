- (PLX AI) - Evolution's 16% price drop yesterday is a buying opportunity, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note.
- • The share fell after anonymous allegations of irregularities with accessing Evolution's games from countries under U.S. sanctions
- • Evolution is already adhering to the requirements of its licenses, and the share price reaction is overdone, BofA said
- • It may make sense for Evolution to buy back its own shares now, which may help to squash fears of a large business reset: BofA
- • Evolution has one of the most unique, fast-growing, profitable and cash generative businesses within online gaming: BofA
- • Bank of America has a price target of SEK 1,910 for Evolution, implying 86% upside from yesterday's close
