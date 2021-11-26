Anzeige
Freitag, 26.11.2021
Grünes Licht: "Strong Buy" – Haarscharf vor Ausbruch und wahrscheinlich substanzieller News!?
26.11.2021
Tectonic Gold Plc - Research and Development Refund

London, November 25

26 November 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT REFUND

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold ("IRGS") exploration pioneer, is pleased to announce the successful renewal of its Australian Federal Government Research and Development Tax Incentive Scheme participation for the 2021 tax year.

Highlights:

  • Tectonic successful in renewal of R&D status for IRGS research program
  • $275,000 cash rebate estimated with funds expected before year end
  • Current field work and analytics expected to have continued participation in 2022 and beyond

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

"This is a very important result as we present Specimen Hill to a number of major copper and gold mining groups. The Australian Federal Government has supported us with in excess of $3 million in direct cash funding since the inception of our research program. Tectonic is a technology driven business and we are at the forefront of innovative new thinking in the Australian exploration industry."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com.
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665

Financial Adviser, Corporate Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited +44 20 3005 5000

Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking

Ends

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

© 2021 PR Newswire
