Tectonic Gold Plc - Research and Development Refund

26 November 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT REFUND

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold ("IRGS") exploration pioneer, is pleased to announce the successful renewal of its Australian Federal Government Research and Development Tax Incentive Scheme participation for the 2021 tax year.

Highlights:

Tectonic successful in renewal of R&D status for IRGS research program

$275,000 cash rebate estimated with funds expected before year end

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

"This is a very important result as we present Specimen Hill to a number of major copper and gold mining groups. The Australian Federal Government has supported us with in excess of $3 million in direct cash funding since the inception of our research program. Tectonic is a technology driven business and we are at the forefront of innovative new thinking in the Australian exploration industry."

