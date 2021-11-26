In an update to its annual International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics, German engineering association VDMA discusses the readiness level for various technologies in PV cell and module manufacturing, finding that more process development is needed for 210mm wafers - the largest format currently on the market - to match the throughputs that will soon be achievable with smaller formats including 182mm.German engineering association, Verbandes Deutscher Maschinen- und Anlagenbau (VDMA) yesterday published an update to its 2021 International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics (ITRPV) report ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...