The issue now moves to President Joe Biden who will decide whether or not to extend the tariffs beyond their February 2022 expiration.From PV magazine USA The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) has determined that tariffs continue to be necessary for U.S. industry producing crystalline silicon PV cells. All five commissioners determined that so-called Section 201 "safeguard" tariffs continue to be necessary to "prevent or remedy serious injury to the U.S. industry," and that evidence exists that the domestic industry is "making a positive adjustment" to import competition. The USITC will ...

