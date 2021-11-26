Australian energy storage company VSUN Energy claims to have identified the 'missing piece of the renewable energy jigsaw' after successfully testing a standalone electric vehicle battery charger using solar PV supplied by a vanadium redox flow battery.From pv magazine Australia VSUN Energy, the renewable energy generation and storage subsidiary of Perth-based miner Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL), has completed the first phase of a trial of vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) technology that it said could deliver a truly green charging network for electric vehicles (EVs). The trial, based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...