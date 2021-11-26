DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Amundi Physical Metals plc
Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2021
Dublin, November 26, 2021
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public its semi-annual financial report as of September 30, 2021 (the "Report").
The Report is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).
Copies of the Report are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.
26-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amundi Physical Metals plc
|2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street
|2 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+33 (0)176338436
|E-mail:
|liste.etf-dev@amundi.com
|ISIN:
|FR0013416716
|WKN:
|A2UJK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1252087
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1252087 26-Nov-2021 CET/CEST