Atlantic Lithium Limited: Issue of Options and New OTCQX Ticker 'ALLIF'

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF), 'Atlantic' or the 'Company'), the African focussed lithium exploration and development company, has issued the unlisted options set out below to a New York based proprietary research and capital markets advisory firm focused on the lithium-ion battery materials supply chain which the Company has engaged to assist with enhancing awareness of Atlantic in the US equity markets.

Unlisted Options

Number of Options Strike Price Term to Expiry 1,000,000 30 pence 18 August 2023 1,000,000 40 pence 18 August 2023 1,000,000 50 pence 18 August 2023

The Company will commence trading on the OTCQX market under its new ticker 'ALLIF' with effect from today, 26th November 2021.

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become West Africa's first lithium producing mine. The project is fully funded to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$102m and set to produce a premium lithium product. A robust Scoping Study indicates Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$1.5bn.

Atlantic holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

