26.11.2021 | 08:17
Conditional admission to trading of Hagen Bikes Holding AS shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-11-26 08:10 CET --


The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on Novemberr
25, 2021 to approve Hagen Bikes Holding AS application and to admit its shares
with nominal value of 0.1 (Hagen Bikes Holding share, ISIN code: EE3100088402)
to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the following
conditions are met: 

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the Company Description and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors
   in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful;

 -- share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the
   offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.




The first trading date of Hagen Bikes Holding AS shares will be published
separately. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
