26 November 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting released to ASX on 27 October 2021 and put to Base Resources shareholders at today's meeting were carried.

All resolutions were decided by poll. Further details, including the number of votes cast on the poll for each resolution and the percentage of votes cast 'For' and 'Against', are at the end of this announcement.

As previously announced, Independent Non-Executive Chair, Mr Keith Spence, retired from the Board following the Annual General Meeting, with Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr Michael Stirzaker, taking over as Chair. Mr Spence currently holds 666,667 fully paid ordinary shares in Base Resources.

Following his election by members at the meeting, Mr Scot Richard Sobey (46 years old) joins the Board as a Non-Executive Director and the representative of major shareholder, Pacific Road.

Following these changes and Ms Diane Radley's re-election at today's meeting, the Board of Base Resources comprises:

Mr Michael Stirzaker Independent Non-Executive Chair Mr Tim Carstens Managing Director Mr Colin Bwye Executive Director - Operations and Development Mr Malcolm Macpherson Independent Non-Executive Director Ms Diane Radley Independent Non-Executive Director Ms Janine Herzig Independent Non-Executive Director Mr Scot Sobey Non-Executive Director

For the purposes of complying with the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to Mr Sobey's election, Base Resources advises that Mr Sobey has held the following positions where he was acting in the capacity of a director or partner in the past five years:

Current directorships or partnerships - Pelkbuck (Pty) Ltd.

Previous directorships or partnerships - Eferton Services (Pty) Ltd

Mr Sobey holds no relevant interest in the Company's ordinary share capital. There is no other information in relation to Mr Sobey that requires disclosure pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /

Not Carried 1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report Ordinary 755,789,290 344,907 358,197 1,545,529 759,615,231 344,907 1,545,529 Carried 99.90% 0.05% 0.05% 99.95% 0.05% 2 Re-election of Ms Diane Radley as a Director Ordinary 770,067,141 2,092,105 358,197 7,000 774,734,484 2,092,105 7,000 Carried 99.68% 0.27% 0.05% 99.73% 0.27% 3 Election of Mr Scot Sobey as a Director Ordinary 761,970,235 10,186,921 358,197 9,090 766,637,578 10,186,921 9,090 Carried 98.63% 1.32% 0.05% 98.69% 1.31% 4 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens Ordinary 757,019,864 506,185 4,552,163 3,246,993 765,838,897 506,185 3,246,993 Carried 99.33% 0.07% 0.60% 99.93% 0.07% 5 Approval of revised Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan Ordinary 744,854,578 614,078 2,703,523 15,092,286 751,692,512 614,078 15,092,286 Carried 99.56% 0.08% 0.36% 99.92% 0.08% 6 Approval of proposed amendments to Constitution Special 638,687,523 133,165,244 358,197 313,479 643,340,809 133,165,244 327,536 Carried 82.71% 17.24% 0.05% 82.85% 17.15%

