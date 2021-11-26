Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Grünes Licht: “Strong Buy” – Haarscharf vor Ausbruch und wahrscheinlich substanzieller News!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 Ticker-Symbol: B4Z 
Frankfurt
26.11.21
08:16 Uhr
0,181 Euro
-0,002
-1,09 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1830,20608:16
PR Newswire
26.11.2021 | 08:22
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, November 26

AIM and Media Release

26 November 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting released to ASX on 27 October 2021 and put to Base Resources shareholders at today's meeting were carried.

All resolutions were decided by poll. Further details, including the number of votes cast on the poll for each resolution and the percentage of votes cast 'For' and 'Against', are at the end of this announcement.

As previously announced, Independent Non-Executive Chair, Mr Keith Spence, retired from the Board following the Annual General Meeting, with Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr Michael Stirzaker, taking over as Chair. Mr Spence currently holds 666,667 fully paid ordinary shares in Base Resources.

Following his election by members at the meeting, Mr Scot Richard Sobey (46 years old) joins the Board as a Non-Executive Director and the representative of major shareholder, Pacific Road.

Following these changes and Ms Diane Radley's re-election at today's meeting, the Board of Base Resources comprises:

Mr Michael StirzakerIndependent Non-Executive Chair
Mr Tim CarstensManaging Director
Mr Colin BwyeExecutive Director - Operations and Development
Mr Malcolm MacphersonIndependent Non-Executive Director
Ms Diane RadleyIndependent Non-Executive Director
Ms Janine HerzigIndependent Non-Executive Director
Mr Scot SobeyNon-Executive Director

For the purposes of complying with the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to Mr Sobey's election, Base Resources advises that Mr Sobey has held the following positions where he was acting in the capacity of a director or partner in the past five years:

  • Current directorships or partnerships - Pelkbuck (Pty) Ltd.
  • Previous directorships or partnerships - Eferton Services (Pty) Ltd

Mr Sobey holds no relevant interest in the Company's ordinary share capital. There is no other information in relation to Mr Sobey that requires disclosure pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies.

Resolution detailsInstructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)		Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)		Resolution Result
ResolutionResolution TypeForAgainstProxy's
Discretion		AbstainForAgainstAbstain*Carried /
Not Carried
1 Adoption of the Remuneration ReportOrdinary755,789,290344,907358,1971,545,529759,615,231344,9071,545,529Carried
99.90%0.05%0.05%99.95%0.05%
2 Re-election of Ms Diane Radley as a DirectorOrdinary770,067,1412,092,105358,1977,000774,734,4842,092,1057,000Carried
99.68%0.27%0.05%99.73%0.27%
3 Election of Mr Scot Sobey as a DirectorOrdinary761,970,23510,186,921358,1979,090766,637,57810,186,9219,090Carried
98.63%1.32%0.05%98.69%1.31%
4 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim CarstensOrdinary757,019,864506,1854,552,1633,246,993765,838,897506,1853,246,993Carried
99.33%0.07%0.60%99.93%0.07%
5 Approval of revised Base Resources Long Term Incentive PlanOrdinary744,854,578614,0782,703,52315,092,286751,692,512614,07815,092,286Carried
99.56%0.08%0.36%99.92%0.08%
6 Approval of proposed amendments to ConstitutionSpecial638,687,523133,165,244358,197313,479643,340,809133,165,244327,536Carried
82.71%17.24%0.05%82.85%17.15%

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

BASE RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.