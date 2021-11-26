BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting
London, November 26
AIM and Media Release
26 November 2021
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting released to ASX on 27 October 2021 and put to Base Resources shareholders at today's meeting were carried.
All resolutions were decided by poll. Further details, including the number of votes cast on the poll for each resolution and the percentage of votes cast 'For' and 'Against', are at the end of this announcement.
As previously announced, Independent Non-Executive Chair, Mr Keith Spence, retired from the Board following the Annual General Meeting, with Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr Michael Stirzaker, taking over as Chair. Mr Spence currently holds 666,667 fully paid ordinary shares in Base Resources.
Following his election by members at the meeting, Mr Scot Richard Sobey (46 years old) joins the Board as a Non-Executive Director and the representative of major shareholder, Pacific Road.
Following these changes and Ms Diane Radley's re-election at today's meeting, the Board of Base Resources comprises:
|Mr Michael Stirzaker
|Independent Non-Executive Chair
|Mr Tim Carstens
|Managing Director
|Mr Colin Bwye
|Executive Director - Operations and Development
|Mr Malcolm Macpherson
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|Ms Diane Radley
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|Ms Janine Herzig
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|Mr Scot Sobey
|Non-Executive Director
For the purposes of complying with the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to Mr Sobey's election, Base Resources advises that Mr Sobey has held the following positions where he was acting in the capacity of a director or partner in the past five years:
- Current directorships or partnerships - Pelkbuck (Pty) Ltd.
- Previous directorships or partnerships - Eferton Services (Pty) Ltd
Mr Sobey holds no relevant interest in the Company's ordinary share capital. There is no other information in relation to Mr Sobey that requires disclosure pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies.
|Resolution details
|Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|Resolution Result
|Resolution
|Resolution Type
|For
|Against
|Proxy's
Discretion
|Abstain
|For
|Against
|Abstain*
|Carried /
Not Carried
|1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report
|Ordinary
|755,789,290
|344,907
|358,197
|1,545,529
|759,615,231
|344,907
|1,545,529
|Carried
|99.90%
|0.05%
|0.05%
|99.95%
|0.05%
|2 Re-election of Ms Diane Radley as a Director
|Ordinary
|770,067,141
|2,092,105
|358,197
|7,000
|774,734,484
|2,092,105
|7,000
|Carried
|99.68%
|0.27%
|0.05%
|99.73%
|0.27%
|3 Election of Mr Scot Sobey as a Director
|Ordinary
|761,970,235
|10,186,921
|358,197
|9,090
|766,637,578
|10,186,921
|9,090
|Carried
|98.63%
|1.32%
|0.05%
|98.69%
|1.31%
|4 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens
|Ordinary
|757,019,864
|506,185
|4,552,163
|3,246,993
|765,838,897
|506,185
|3,246,993
|Carried
|99.33%
|0.07%
|0.60%
|99.93%
|0.07%
|5 Approval of revised Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan
|Ordinary
|744,854,578
|614,078
|2,703,523
|15,092,286
|751,692,512
|614,078
|15,092,286
|Carried
|99.56%
|0.08%
|0.36%
|99.92%
|0.08%
|6 Approval of proposed amendments to Constitution
|Special
|638,687,523
|133,165,244
|358,197
|313,479
|643,340,809
|133,165,244
|327,536
|Carried
|82.71%
|17.24%
|0.05%
|82.85%
|17.15%
ENDS.
