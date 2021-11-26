Anzeige
WKN: 870450 ISIN: CA0679011084 Ticker-Symbol: ABR 
Tradegate
26.11.21
09:33 Uhr
17,510 Euro
+0,238
+1,38 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,43417,50209:36
17,42217,51009:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACARIX
ACARIX AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACARIX AB0,081+0,88 %
ACCONEER AB7,320-8,39 %
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION17,510+1,38 %
BOSS ENERGY LTD0,190-11,22 %
COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG65,60-2,67 %
EDISON LITHIUM CORP0,135+2,27 %
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA0,6150,00 %
NOVA MINERALS LIMITED0,090+2,74 %
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED0,0170,00 %
RESURS HOLDING AB3,878-8,30 %
RETELIT SPA3,0350,00 %
STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PLC4,375+0,34 %
TARGOVAX ASA0,339-7,89 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.