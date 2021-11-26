Procedure for admission of OA Coffee AS shares to the Nasdaq Baltic alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-11-26 08:25 CET -- According to the documents received, Nasdaq Tallinn has initiated proceedings to admit the shares of OA Coffee AS trading to the alternative market First North. In the course of the proceedings, Nasdaq Tallinn shall disclose information separately of the decisions adopted by the Listing and Surveillance Committee. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.