Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

26 November 2021

Declaration of Interim Dividend

The Company has today declared a second interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2021 to 30 April 2022 of 2.75p per share (2020: 2.50p). This dividend represents an increase of 10.0% compared to the equivalent amount declared in the previous year.

The interim dividend of 2.75p per Ordinary share will be paid on 4 January 2022 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 10 December 2021, with an ex-dividend date of 9 December 2021.

As stated in September, it is the Board's intention that this payment will be the first of four equal core dividend payments of 2.75p each, being a total of 11.0p, for the year ending 30 April 2022.

