Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Grünes Licht: “Strong Buy” – Haarscharf vor Ausbruch und wahrscheinlich substanzieller News!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
26.11.2021 | 08:34
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Dividend Declaration 26-Nov-2021 / 07:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

26 November 2021

Declaration of Interim Dividend

The Company has today declared a second interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2021 to 30 April 2022 of 2.75p per share (2020: 2.50p). This dividend represents an increase of 10.0% compared to the equivalent amount declared in the previous year.

The interim dividend of 2.75p per Ordinary share will be paid on 4 January 2022 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 10 December 2021, with an ex-dividend date of 9 December 2021.

As stated in September, it is the Board's intention that this payment will be the first of four equal core dividend payments of 2.75p each, being a total of 11.0p, for the year ending 30 April 2022.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  127678 
EQS News ID:  1252116 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252116&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2021 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.