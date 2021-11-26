Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Hove A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen, November 26, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Hove share (short name: HOVE) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Hove belongs to the industrial goods and services sector and is the 23rd company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 180th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. Hove A/S provides solutions for lubrication of mechanical bearings, primarily within the wind turbine industry. Hove's solutions provide customers with significant annual operating savings, and at the same time ensure that the lubrication is carried out and documented correctly, which helps to extend the life of the bearings. Hove is working to make the global green transition run smoothly by providing a holistic solution that allows wind turbine operators to maintain and lubricate wind turbines in a safe and documentable way using the fewest possible resources. "I look very much forward to the journey we will embark on together with Nasdaq First North, where we will develop Hove to be a global trendsetter in lubrication technology across industries," says Maja Vonsild Jørgensen, CEO of Hove A/S. "We welcome all the new co-owners and look forward to creating long-term value for both customers and shareholders." "We are proud to welcome Hove to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "For 20 years, Hove has contributed to the development of the wind turbine industry, which plays a major role in the spread of sustainable energy worldwide. With their listing, the company can now further accelerate its growth and contribute to the global transition to climate-friendly energy." Hove has appointed Norden CEF A/S as Certified Advisor. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq media contact Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com