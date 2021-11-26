Anzeige
Freitag, 26.11.2021
Grünes Licht: "Strong Buy" – Haarscharf vor Ausbruch und wahrscheinlich substanzieller News!?
26.11.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Hove A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen, November 26, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
the Hove share (short name: HOVE) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Denmark. Hove belongs to the industrial goods and services sector and is
the 23rd company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021
and is the 180th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. 

Hove A/S provides solutions for lubrication of mechanical bearings, primarily
within the wind turbine industry. Hove's solutions provide customers with
significant annual operating savings, and at the same time ensure that the
lubrication is carried out and documented correctly, which helps to extend the
life of the bearings. Hove is working to make the global green transition run
smoothly by providing a holistic solution that allows wind turbine operators to
maintain and lubricate wind turbines in a safe and documentable way using the
fewest possible resources. 

"I look very much forward to the journey we will embark on together with Nasdaq
First North, where we will develop Hove to be a global trendsetter in
lubrication technology across industries," says Maja Vonsild Jørgensen, CEO of
Hove A/S. "We welcome all the new co-owners and look forward to creating
long-term value for both customers and shareholders." 

"We are proud to welcome Hove to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says
Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "For 20 years, Hove has
contributed to the development of the wind turbine industry, which plays a
major role in the spread of sustainable energy worldwide. With their listing,
the company can now further accelerate its growth and contribute to the global
transition to climate-friendly energy." 

Hove has appointed Norden CEF A/S as Certified Advisor.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 





Nasdaq media contact

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
