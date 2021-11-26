- (PLX AI) - Recommendation remains buy.
|27,240
|27,420
|09:45
|27,340
|27,440
|09:40
|08:52
|Nordic Semiconductor Price Target Raised to NOK 375 from NOK 275 at Kepler Cheuvreux
|02.11.
|Nordic Semiconductor ASA: Financial calendar
|22.10.
|Nordic Semiconductor - Buy The Dip
|22.10.
|NOD: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Nordic Semiconductor ASA's shares
|22.10.
|Nordic Semiconductor Chairman Buys 10,000 Shares
|(PLX AI) - Nordic Semiconductor Chair of the Board, Birger K Steen, purchased 10,000 shares in the company. • Following the purchase, Birger and related parties own in total 192,643 shares in Nordic...
|NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA
|27,160
|-3,69 %