- (PLX AI) - Price target cut to NOK 41 from NOK 64.
|08:52
|Avance Gas Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
|Do
|Do
|Do
|Do
|AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD
|3,474
|-0,46 %