U.S. solar thermal specialist Fafco is set to launch a new photovoltaic-thermal heat pump solution for water and pool heating. The system consists of photovoltaic-thermal panels, a 5 kWh thermal battery with a heat pump, and an electric hot water heater.U.S. solar thermal panel manufacturer Fafco has developed a photovoltaic-thermal heat pump solution for water and pool heating. "The solution utilizes an open-loop solar drain-back style system that is coupled to the Phoenix which would be mounted on a wall near a hot water storage tank," the company's founder, Freeman Ford, told pv magazine. ...

