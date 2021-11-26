Anzeige
Freitag, 26.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Grünes Licht: "Strong Buy" – Haarscharf vor Ausbruch und wahrscheinlich substanzieller News!?
GlobeNewswire
26.11.2021 | 09:05
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes Hepsor to Baltic Main List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, November 26, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that the shares of Hepsor (ticker: HPR1T), one of the largest real
estate developers in Estonia, were listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List by
Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, November 26, 2021. 

The listing of Hepsor's shares follows their initial public offering (IPO) in
which the company raised EUR 10 million from the Baltic investors. A total of
19,621 investors subscribed for Hepsor's shares and the offering was 8.7 times
oversubscribed. 

"Hepsor's IPO is the third largest IPO in the Baltic stock market history in
terms of the number of investors. Of course, it is gratifying to see that
Estonians increasingly want to be a part of the growth story of ambitious
Estonian companies. It is equally good to see that more and more Estonian
companies have decided to go public and create an opportunity for those people
to become co-owners in the companies," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. 

According to Henri Laks, member of the Management Board of Hepsor, the company
wanted to give everyone an opportunity to participate in the growth and success
story of one of the largest real estate development companies in Estonia. "This
impressive oversubscription is a great recognition to us and shows that people
have great faith in Hepsor. I believe that Hepsor's share will perform
strongly. There is a solid basis for this in the form of our large development
portfolio," said Laks. 

Hepsor is one of the largest real estate developers in Estonia and is moving in
the same direction in the Latvian market. Hepsor has been the first developer
in the Baltics to implement several innovative engineering and technical
solutions that make the buildings they construct more energy-efficient and thus
more environmentally friendly. To date, the company has created 40 development
projects, 1,400 new homes and 23,000 sq. m of modern commercial space. The
company's development portfolio includes 22 development projects with a total
area of 140,000 sq. m. 

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

Nasdaq Media Contact:
Ott Raidla
+ 372 5552 4824
ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
