Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Warrant issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (2685/21)

As from November 30, 2021, the following warrant issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB will be delisted upon request from the issuer: Issuer: Short Name: ISIN: ---------------------------------------------------- Svenska Handelsbanken AB JM 1L 440SHB SE0015351184 ---------------------------------------------------- The last day of trading will be November 29, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.