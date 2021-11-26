Anzeige
Freitag, 26.11.2021
Grünes Licht: "Strong Buy" – Haarscharf vor Ausbruch und wahrscheinlich substanzieller News!?
WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 Ticker-Symbol: SVHH 
26.11.21
08:11 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
26.11.2021 | 09:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Warrant issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (2685/21)

As from November 30, 2021, the following warrant issued by Svenska
Handelsbanken AB will be delisted upon request from the issuer: 

Issuer:          Short Name:  ISIN:    
----------------------------------------------------
Svenska Handelsbanken AB JM 1L 440SHB SE0015351184
----------------------------------------------------



The last day of trading will be November 29, 2021.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
