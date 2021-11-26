Blender Bites Limited: Blender Bites Appoints former Vega VP, Mark Wilson and Ener-C Co-Founder, Richard Pollock, to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4) (WKN: A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen smoothie pucks, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Wilson, former VP at Vega Foods, and Mr. Richard Pollock, Co-founder of Pauling Labs and the brand Ener-C Vitamins, to the Company's Advisory Board.

About Mark Wilson

Mr. Wilson joins Blender's Advisory Board with over 25 year's experience in supply chain operations management. Mark is the former Vice President - Operations of VEGA, a leading North American plant-based, nutritional supplement company. Mark led all aspects of the company's Supply Chain, Quality, and Research and Development Operations from the early days as a smaller Canadian player with $10M in sales to an international company selling over $200M USD annually. The growth of the company saw Mark architect a completely new manufacturing and distribution structure with four times the manufacturing partners, twice the number of distribution centers, and supporting rapid growth in new product development. Mark was also an integral player in supporting the company through a highly successful strategic sale to Whitewave Foods for $550M USD in 2015.

Following his success at Vega, Mark founded his own Supply Chain Operations consulting firm called Wilson Management Group Ltd, where he and his team advise companies in developing and deploying their procurement, purchasing, manufacturing, logistics, distribution, research & development, regulatory, and quality control programs. Mark focuses his firm's efforts on primarily smaller to medium sized nutrition and supplement companies who are experiencing explosive growth often in partnership with leading private equity organizations.

"Supply chain management and logistics is an aspect to Company operations that cannot be underestimated," stated Chelsie Hodge, CEO of Blender Bites. "The ability to streamline the operational processes of planning, sourcing, producing, and delivering quality well-timed products will be crucial in executing our rapid growth and expansion plans. The timing of Mark's appointment to the Advisory Board will allow Blender Bites to capitalize on his extensive knowledge and experience at an early stage of our growth development, maximize customer value, and gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace, in a relatively short period. Mark's expertise in this area will be invaluable, and we are honoured to have him as the newest member of our 'team'".

About Richard Pollock

A perennial entrepreneur with multiple exits, Richard co-founded Pauling Labs-and the brand Ener-C-in 2014. Ener-C experienced significant global growth in its first three years of business and is currently one of the fastest growing supplement brands in North America. Ener-C is currently distributed in 15,000+ retail locations in Canada, US, England, Greece, Cypress, Ukraine, UAE, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Caribbean.

In 1999, Richard founded Vitascorb Supplements and acquired the license for the brand Emergen-C in Canada. Vitascorb was acquired by Pfizer Inc. in 2012. Since 2012 Richard has actively invested and sat on the board of several CPG companies that have either transacted or continue to operate today.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Richard to our advisory board. His experience building and leading companies from inception speaks for itself and will provide a deep pool of invaluable knowledge upon which to dive, as our team ramps up our expansion and brand recognition endeavours. I look forward to working with Richard, and on behalf of the entire Blender team, welcome him to the 'team',"commented Chelsie Hodge.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Thrifty Foods, Whole Foods Market, and select Ontario club stores.

