Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today that it has been ranked 10th among the most responsible companies in France and second on social performance in particular. The Group is also number one in its sector

For this second annual ranking drawn up by Le Point magazine, the independent institute Statista analyzed 2,000 French companies with more than 500 employees and ranked France's most responsible companies based on environment, social and governance criteria. The analysis was informed by a survey aimed at collecting 27 objective criteria per company and a survey of a sample of 5,000 people.

Teleperformance's position in the ranking reflects its strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, especially its ongoing initiatives to foster employee well-being and its promotion of diversity and inclusion.

Treating every employee with respect has always been a top priority for the Group. Diversity, inclusion, equality, trust and camaraderie are core values at Teleperformance, which was recently recognized as one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces in 2021 by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work, across all industries.

Teleperformance is committed to listening to its employees on an ongoing basis, whether through satisfaction surveys, actively encouraged open dialogue with management, or continuous dialogue with representative bodies. The Group aims to develop best human resources practices in every market where it operates.

Teleperformance is particularly committed to diversity, equality and inclusion in all its forms. In terms of gender equality, the Group has set ambitious targets and achieved very good results, with a workplace gender equality index of 99/100. It has also developed inclusion programs for many years. In 2020, for example, it had 70,000 employees from minority or disadvantaged groups, and provided a start in the working world to 85,000 people worldwide.

"The outcome of the Statista assessment, which placed Teleperformance among the most responsible companies in France, reflects the culture of integration, diversity and environmental stewardship that drives us. It also confirms the rankings published in October, listing Teleperformance as one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces by Fortune magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute. Contributing more with every success gives meaning to our actions", said Daniel Julien, Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211126005325/en/

Contacts:

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial

communication department

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15

investor@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Laurent Poinsot Karine Allouis

IMAGE7

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70

teleperformance@image7.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Mark Pfeiffer

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: 1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com