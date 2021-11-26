QMetric, the UK insurtech that provides home and motor insurance under the Policy Expert brand, has today announced the appointment of Sanchit Suri as Chief Executive Officer to take the reins from Co-Founder Tony Deacon, who has retired after establishing the business among the UK's top 10 home insurance providers.

QMetric combines a data science-led approach to risk and pricing powered by a proprietary tech platform and market leading claims capabilities to offer an end-to-end customer journey, from pricing to claims. The Policy Expert brand is set to pass the milestone of one million live policyholders before the end of 2021.

Sanchit brings 14 years of experience advising (re)insurance and insurtech companies at JP Morgan where he held senior roles including Managing Director since 2019. His appointment will see Sanchit work alongside Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Adam Powell, to lead the business into next phase of its growth journey.

Sanchit Suri, Chief Executive Officer of QMetric, commented:

"I am extremely honored and excited to join the QMetric team and take it into the next phase of its growth journey the plans we have in store are very exciting. I would like to thank Tony for building an extraordinary business and very much look forward to working closely with Adam and the team."

Adam Powell, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer commented:

"Over the last ten years QMetric has established itself as one of the UK's most successful insurtechs. Few other entrants have matched our rapid growth or our positive EBITDA. Sanchit has an extensive and accomplished background that will prove invaluable as we embark on the next chapter of Policy Expert's journey."

