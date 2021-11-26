Australian biotech company Starpharma announces positive interim results from the prostate cancer cohort in its ongoing phase 2 trial of DEP cabazitaxel

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starpharma showed that 100% of evaluable patients with Stage IV prostate cancer have had efficacy responses, utilising one or more standard measures of disease.

DEP cabazitaxel is a patented, detergent (polysorbate-80[1])-free, nanoparticle version of the conventional cancer drug, Jevtana - a leading oncology agent used to treat advanced prostate cancer. Sales of Jevtana exceeded US$600 million in 2020.

Starpharma's interim results in Stage IV prostate cancer show that one or more efficacy signals[2] were observed in 100% of patients assessed following DEP cabazitaxel treatment.

64% of patients with assessable tumours saw prolonged stable disease and significant reductions in tumour size for up to 36 weeks

90% of patients with assessable PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) tumour biomarker levels had a PSA reduction; >50% of these patients achieved a PSA reduction of at least 50%

83% of patients with secondary bone disease exhibited either no progression or an improvement in bone disease

56% of evaluable patients had responses to all three measures evaluated

Starpharma's positive interim results are particularly significant given all patients in this cohort had late-stage prostate cancer and had failed multiple anti-cancer treatments, in addition to surgeries and radiation, prior to entering the DEP cabazitaxel trial.

Importantly, patients treated with DEP cabazitaxel also experienced less severe bone marrow toxicity, significantly lower rates of severe neutropenia and no instances of neutropenic sepsis, which are associated with conventional cabazitaxel. The absence of detergent-like polysorbate-80 in the DEP cabazitaxel formulation eliminated the need for prophylactic corticosteroids and antihistamines, with no anaphylaxis or severe hypersensitivity reactions observed. This avoidance of long-term steroid use is attractive, particularly in prostate cancer patients where bone health can be a significant issue.

DEP cabazitaxel is one of Starpharma's three internal clinical-stage DEP assets, alongside DEP docetaxel and DEP irinotecan, which Starpharma intends to licence following phase 2. Starpharma also has a number of partnered DEP programs including with AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc.