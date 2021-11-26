DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

PRESS RELEASE Oslo, 25th November 2021 at 16:30 CET Fiven ASA third quarter report 2021 - Total revenues reported at EUR 31.8m, representing an increase of 51.9% versus Q3 2020 being significantly penalized by the Covid-19 crises. - The revenues continue to rise, and the sequential growth represents an improvement of 5.1% over Q2 2021. - The adjusted EBITDA was EUR 7.2m, versus EUR 4.5m in Q3 2020. - The adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.7%, up from 21.4% in Q3 2020. - Last twelve months revenues at Q3 2021 showed EUR 114.2m, and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 22.2m. - The adjusted EBITDA performance in Q3 2020 was the lowest of the last year resulting from the pandemic outbreak. - The Quarter-on-Quarter improvement current year is mainly volume-driven. The rapidly increasing raw material and power costs exceed price adjustments. - The cash balance ended at EUR 19.5m, down from EUR 89.8m at Q2 end. EUR 71.2m of the reduction can be attributed to the completion of Fiven's refinancing. - The September 30 leverage ratio ended at 2.80. - Fiven order intake outperforms pre-pandemic levels, and the order book has increased every month during 2021. - All plants are producing at full capacity to secure a rapid increase in demand. - Fiven increases expectations for year-end landing. Forecasted revenue growth for 2021 vs. 2020 is expected to be near 25%. The global economic recovery remains strong, supported by the progress in vaccination. On the other hand, supply chain disruptions and the sharp rise in raw material prices have become a significant challenge for the global economy since the pandemic. Fiven group continues to act as agile as possible to remain a reliable supplier, mitigate the supply chain disruption, and optimally serve the recovery and growth of its customers. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7242T_1-2021-11-26.pdf For further information, please contact: Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

