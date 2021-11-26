CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial brands named Winners in German Design Awards 2022

The German Design Councilhas named the STEYR TerrusCVT tractor and the IVECO T-WAY truck as "Excellent Product Design"Winners. The German Design Awards series is one of the most prestigious in the design landscape across all industries.

London, November 26, 2021

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) has been recognized with two "Excellent Product DesignWinner" distinctions for its STEYR and IVECO brand products in the German Design Awards, the premier award of the German Design Council (est. 1953). The winning designs were determined by a jury of 37 eminent design experts spanning 10 nationalities and representing the design industry, business, academia, and science.

The Terrus CVT tractor from the company's agricultural specialist brand STEYR was named "Winner" in the Industry category. Its design features a perfect balance of style and function with a premium interior that puts the focus on operator ergonomics and comfort and an exterior design that is tough and rugged with a strong personality. Designed for the most extreme off-road missions, the T-WAY from the commercial vehicle brand IVECO was named "Winner" in the Utility Vehicles category. The aesthetical proportions between the cab and chassis together with its robust full metal bumper express power and confidence, elements that are evocative of the brand DNA.

These "Winner" distinctions from the German Design Awards pay tribute to the outstanding design work demonstrated by the CNH Industrial Design team in their specific categories. They are the latest recognition of the Company's continued excellence in industry-leading design and a direct result of its drive for unmatched style and quality translated into unique brand identities.

