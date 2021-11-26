F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche Extraordinary General Meeting 2021

- All proposals of the Board of Directors approved
- Audited statutory interim financial statements (standalone financial statements) of the Company as of 31 October 2021 approved
- Share capital reduction by cancellation of 53,309,000 bearer shares with a nominal value of CHF 1 each approved
Basel, 26 November 2021 - On 4 November 2021, Roche.
