Freitag, 26.11.2021
Breaking News am Freitag: Alle Zeichen auf Sturm!
WKN: 855167 ISIN: CH0012032048 
Lang & Schwarz
26.11.21
12:31 Uhr
344,20 Euro
-1,65
-0,48 %
26.11.2021 | 11:05
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche Extraordinary General Meeting 2021

  • All proposals of the Board of Directors approved
  • Audited statutory interim financial statements (standalone financial statements) of the Company as of 31 October 2021 approved
  • Share capital reduction by cancellation of 53,309,000 bearer shares with a nominal value of CHF 1 each approved

Basel, 26 November 2021 - On 4 November 2021, Roche.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Roche Group Media Relations


Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Dr. Nicolas Dunant
Phone: +41 61 687 05 17

Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48
Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67

Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 682 28 31
Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74		Nathalie Meetz
Phone: +41 61 687 43 05

  • 26112021_MR_EGM2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/35252ae0-d971-4116-af90-e745b066d671)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
